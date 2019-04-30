‘Porn Pastor’ Turns Over a New Leaf with ‘Christian Cannabis’

While most stoners spent this past Easter Sunday recovering from 4/20, an anti-porn pastor promoted his new God-friendly weed brand, Christian Cannabis .

Craig Gross, founder of the XXXchurch in Pasadena, California, said he became a cannabis convert in 2013 after seeing Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s CNN documentary, Weed. According to the Christian Post, weed was the only thing that got rid of his chronic migraines, but he kept his marijuana use a secret because of the Christian community’s stigma against the plant.

However, after getting his medical card, he learned from friends that the stigma forced other Christians into the cannabis closet, too. Craig, an ordained pastor who became infamous several years ago for including sex workers in his church and debating scat porn with adult-film star Ron Jeremy , built his reputation on getting conservative Bible-thumpers to discuss taboo topics.

Kickstarting a discussion about cannabis among Christians seemed like the destined next step.

“Today feels like 2002, like XXXchurch did. Putting three Xs in front of the word ‘church’ is similar to putting the word ‘Christian’ in front of ‘cannabis,’” he told the Christian Post . “So I thought, let’s just have fun with it and call it what it is because this will hone in on the conversation for our market. Our market is Christians that love the Lord.”

Christian Cannabis’s products include a THC-infused vape line with cartridge flavors dubbed “Purpose,” “Praise,” and “Persevere.” The company also offers a CBD salve and “microdose” breath mints.

Obviously, Gross does not view cannabis use — especially for medical purposes — as a sin . After all, in Genesis, God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant that is upon all the Earth, and every tree that has seed-bearing fruit; they shall be yours for food.”

Seeing as weed bears seeds and can go into just about any dish imaginable , cannabis for Christians seems pretty legit. We’ll whisper a Hail Mary (Jane) to that.