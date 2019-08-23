Phish Fans Can’t Camp at Upcoming Shows Due to Plague-Infected Prairie Dogs

Thousands of Phish fans planning to camp out during the band’s three consecutive Colorado concert dates over Labor Day weekend will be left out in the cold, due to fears of a potential bubonic plague outbreak.

Yes, you read that right. According to the Denver Post , numerous cases of the plague have been discovered in fleas and prairie dogs living (and dying) in the dirt lots adjacent to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Centennial City, where Phish is scheduled to perform next week. To make sure that the jam band revelers don’t head home with a fresh case of Black Death , local health officials have cordoned off the dirt parking lots.

“It was pretty much determined that we needed to not be careless and reckless in a way to keep people out of those areas,” Monte Deatrich, Tri-County Health Department environmental health manager, told The Pos t .

In addition to the quarantined parking lot and campgrounds, Shakedown Street, the band’s famed pop-up bazaar (and originally a staple at Grateful Dead shows), will also be cancelled, as it was originally scheduled to be constructed on one of the sectioned off dirt lots.

But even with a disease from the Middle Ages thriving inside of gopher holes just minutes away from the 23,000 person venue, Phish has not cancelled any of their three scheduled concerts. Tri-County Health officials will be present at the site to spray insecticide and monitor any plague developments over the next week. Outside of ropes barring off the affected dirt lots, the show will go on as planned.

So if you’re heading to Colorado for a three day swim in the Phish tank, you can leave your tent at home. That said, it is still probably a good idea to bring some bug spray, and if you see a prairie dog coming your way… run.