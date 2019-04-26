NEWS
PayPal Joins Over 20 Companies Lobbying for Cannabis Banking Reform
AD
The online payments company currently has a No Weed policy, even for ancillary products like vaporizers and glass. That may soon change if Congress passes cannabis banking reform.
Published on April 26, 2019

PayPal, the world’s largest digital payments service, is one of nearly two dozen companies lobbying for federal cannabis banking reforms.

The revelation came on Monday, when Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) spilled the PayPal beans on his website. Perlmutter co-authored and introduced the SAFE Banking Act to the US House of Representatives last month. The bill would allow banks and creditors to open accounts for state-approved cannabis companies.

“PayPal’s foray into lobbying on the SAFE Banking Act is a signal that mainstream financial services companies are eager to start doing business with the cannabis industry — and are willing to pony up to get the legislation through Congress,” his website wrote.

PayPal currently blocks transactions for anything related to cannabis, even for tobacco products that could be used to smoke weed, like glass pipes, bongs, and vaporizers. Pot companies can’t do business through PayPal, either.

Payment firms and federally-insured banks have refused to work with cannabis companies because they’re scared of being prosecuted for laundering drug money, since marijuana remains illegal under federal law. In 2014, the US Department of Treasury issued guidelines for cannabis banking, but without explicit legal reforms, banks and other financial institutions chose not to accept weed money, even in states where marijuana is legal.

One US bank, however, broke ranks from its fellow institutions last week. Bank of America recently started covering stock trades for the four largest cannabis companies. Most US banks don’t allow trading for weed companies, though.

Last year, Democratic senators tried amending a cannabis banking clause to a larger financial reform bill. A committee killed the amendment, although the Senate bill — which exempted the biggest banks from Frank-Dodd regulations — eventually became law.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

LEGALIZATION
INDUSTRY
MONEY
FEDERAL REFORM
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE