Papa John’s Pizza Enters Cannabis Game with “Hemp Sticks” in UK and Russia

Papa John’s Pizza knows its customers. Recently, the global pizza chain introduced a new baked bread with a cannabis twist: Hemp Sticks.

Described by the company as a “superfood,” the Hemp Sticks are your typical cheesy garlic breadsticks, except these are topped with hemp seeds.

Introducing our all-NEW and delicious Hemp Sticks, made with delicious cheese and our garlic pizza stick base, topped with Hemp Seeds. Have you tried this superfood yet? Launching TODAY let us know what you think! 🌱🌿 #HempSticks https://t.co/nElrxksgNj pic.twitter.com/GoPGMPnyc8 — Papa John's UK (@PapaJohnsUK) February 7, 2022

Now, in case you’re wondering: No, Hemp Sticks will not get you high. Hemp is cannabis with less than 0.3% THC, meaning it contains almost none of the truly feel-good stuff. Furthermore, cannabis seeds of any variety, whether they come from hemp or “marijuana,” don’t contain THC at all. So, even if Hemp Sticks were smothered in weed seeds from your favorite headiest strain, they still wouldn’t get you even a tiny bit lifted.

In fact, you probably can’t taste anything remotely resembling weed at all, since Hemp Sticks don’t contain any cannabis or hemp extracts. It’s only the seeds, which you can buy over-the-counter at any health food store in the US.

There’s one more catch, too. Papa John’s is only testing out its hemp sticks in select markets, so you can only find this baked bread in the UK and Russia.

And good luck getting to Russia right now, stoners.



