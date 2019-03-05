Oregon Man Survives Five Days Buried Under Snow by Eating Taco Bell Sauce Packets

Photo via

If you ever decide to drive out on a snowy off-roading adventure in the Oregon wilderness, it’s probably a good idea to bring food, water, an extra pair of clothes, and some other survival necessities. Or, you could always just stock your car’s center console with Taco Bell sauce packets.

According to the New York Post , it was a leftover stash of Mild, Fire, and Diablo sauces from the fast food Mexican restaurant that allowed 36 year-old Oregonian Jeremy Taylor, and his canine companion, Ally, to survive five days stranded in a buried car.

After taking off in his Toyota 4Runner to drive through fresh powder last Sunday, Taylor and Ally got stuck in the snow during an off-road adventure, and decided to sleep in the car to wait out the storm. But, like so many snowed-in disaster movies, the winter storm did not let up, with Taylor and his pup waking up to snow packed so deeply around them that they could not even open the car doors.

"Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives": Snowbound man survives for 5 days by eating sauce packets https://t.co/0Xyw5nvdxF pic.twitter.com/3ODsx2v3Q7 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 3, 2019



And so for five days without any outside contact, Taylor and Ally holed up in their car, turned on the engine periodically to keep warm, and yes, survived off of nothing but Taco Bell hot sauce packets. On the fifth day, and after Taylor had been reported missing to proper authorities, the car was discovered by a snow plow, with both Taylor and Ally safe and sound.

</p>

“Jeremy stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food,” Sergeant William Bailey of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement after the duo was found.

The Beaver State’s millennial MacGyver then wrote in a Facebook post that he “got lucky,” followed by, “let’s never do that again.”

And of course, he had to give a shout-out to the life-saving sauce packets.

“Taco Bell Fire sauce saves lives,” Taylor wrote beneath a comment on his Facebook post.

Is it just us, or do you smell an endorsement deal cooking, too?