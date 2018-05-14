Oprah Winfrey's Best Friend Admits That She Smokes Weed

Photo via White House/ Lawrence Jackson

Even during the height of the War on Drugs, a number of entertainers and celebrities have had the courage to own up to their love of weed. But now that more and more U.S. states are legalizing the once-demonized plant as the country's voters increasingly favor legal cannabis, even more pot-loving celebrities, business leaders, and politicians are coming out of the woodwork.

During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, TV personality and CBS anchor Gayle King said that while she never indulged in the herb herself, her BFF Oprah has done so on occasion. “Oprah has also smoked a little marijuana, too, I don’t mind saying,” she said, according to Vanity Fair. “I’m not telling tales out of school.”

When asked to further elaborate, King backed off: “I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate her… It’s not something that happens on a regular—I’m going to change the subject.”

Gallery — Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Smoke Pot:

Of course, as a California resident, it’s perfectly legal for Oprah to smoke up if she so chooses. It’s possible that the revelation could have a negative impact on some of the celebrity's endorsement deals — such as her job as spokeswoman for Weight Watchers — but given that an increasing majority of Americans support marijuana legalization, it may not be that big of a deal any longer.

Oprah herself has neither confirmed nor denied her cannabis use after being outed by King. In 2013, Oprah mentioned that she hadn't smoked up since 1982, but noted that she had heard that the overall quality of marijuana had improved since then. In 2015, she also told David Letterman that she hadn't smoked up in 30 years.

</p>

The media mogul made headlines earlier this year after being tipped as a candidate for the 2020 presidential race. Oprah quickly shot the idea down, noting that even Gayle advised her that a presidential bid “wouldn't be good for her,” according to The Huffington Post. Still, Winfrey said that she would pray on the matter and look for a sign — could the issue of marijuana legalization be enough motivation? We’re going to start praying ourselves in the meantime...

Gallery — The Famous and 420 Friendly:



