New Year, New Weed: Illinois Kicks Off 2020 with Recreational Cannabis Sales

Chicago resident Renzo Mejia spent the last hour of 2019 standing in line. But by the time the sun rose on the first day of 2020, Mejia made history as the first person to legally purchase adult-use weed in the state of Illinois.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Midwest’s newest legal weed market made its first sale at 6:08am on January 1st, finally ending decades of prohibition and persecution in the Prairie State. To celebrate the momentous occasion, cannabis users across Illinois waited in long lines through the early morning hours of New Year's Day to get their hands on the state’s first batch of legal bud.
“To be able to have [recreational marijuana] here is just mind-boggling,” Mejia, who purchased an eighth of Motorbreath flower, told the Sun-Times. “To be able to now make the first purchase in Chicago… it’s just surreal.”
For dispensary owners and employees, though, the first day of sales was a huge success, and hopefully signifies a bright green future for Illinois.
“To see this many people be able to come and purchase cannabis legally in a store that we’ve taken a lot of pride in building… For them to be able to be here and buy cannabis here with no stigma, no fear of arrest, this is what we’ve been working towards,” Mission dispensary president Kris Krane told the Sun-Times.
You can find a full map of all of the dispensaries currently open for adult-use sales in the state here. A big congratulations to Illinois — we’ll be visiting in the very near future.
