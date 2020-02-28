NBA Star Kevin Durant Really Wants the League to Legalize Weed

Photo via
Just two years removed from winning MVP of the NBA Finals for the second time, basketball superstar Kevin Durant has spent the entire season sidelined with an achilles injury. But just because he’s not sinking three-point shots and driving defenders to the rim doesn’t mean that he’s out of the sports spotlight. And this week, the Slim Reaper is shining his light on his love for legal weed.
On a recent episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast, hosted by retired NBA veterans and vocal cannabis advocates Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Durant spoke candidly about his views on weed. He voiced support for league-wide legalization and expressed a desire to end the stigma surrounding the plant.
Over the past few years, current and former NBA players — including Barnes and Jackson — have spoken freely about their desire for cannabis rule changes in the league, and Durant has been no stranger to the cause. Despite consumption restrictions during basketball season, Durant has put his money where his mouth is, and now has a number of business ventures involving legal weed, including investments in the legal weed delivery app “Dutchie.”
And even outside of the NBA, Durant is adamant that society, broadly, could benefit from federal legalization and mass pardons for pot convicts.
“We start getting people out of jail for marijuana. That’s the next step,” Durant said. “And just keep going. But it’s a plant that’s put here for a reason, and that’s to bring us together. Hopefully [reform] happens, especially in the NBA.”
We couldn't have said it better ourselves, KD.
