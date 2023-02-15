NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Just Turned an Old Bank Building Into a New Pot Shop

Shawn Kemp, a six-time NBA all-star champ, is opening a new cannabis store in Seattle where a bank once operated.

The 3,500-square-foot Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis shop is located in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood and features a mural of Kemp alongside the late stoner legends Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Lee. (Yes, the martial arts god Bruce Lee used to eat cannabis .)

“We really went big on this location and I can’t wait for fans to check it out,” Kemp told a local NBC affiliate.

“We’re going to have over 3,000 unique products — best selection in Seattle," said Kemp’s business partner, Tran Du.

Kemp has joined a long list of retired pro athletes who now own their own cannabis brands. Those include fellow NBA baller Al Harrington , and former NFL pros Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley , Ricky Williams , and Ryan Shazier .

