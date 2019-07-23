Mystery Meat: Perfectly Intact In-N-Out Burger Discovered on Streets of New York

A man in Queens, New York discovered a perfectly intact In-N-Out burger laying on the street. The weird part? The burger appeared fresh off the grill, even though Queens’ nearest In-N-Out location resides west of Manhattan – Manhattan, Kansas , that is.

“It genuinely shook me to my core,” Lincoln Boehm, 31, a creative marketer, told the New York Post . Boehm and his wife stumbled on the partially unwrapped, but otherwise “completely untouched,” burger Saturday morning while waiting for a train on a “nearly empty block.”

My buddy Lincoln found a perfectly wrapped In-N-Out burger...



On the streets of Queens, New York!



I AM FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/TZbGvLn9N0 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 20, 2019

Boehm, a self-described life-long fan of In-N-Out, claimed he had eaten “over 1,000” of its burgers, going so far as to say that, if given the option, it would be his “last meal” on “death row.”

In the past, he says he attempted to bring In-N-Out burgers from Los Angeles to New York by plane. The burgers never survived the trip, which is why his Saturday discovery was incredibly perplexing.

“Every time I’ve done it, it becomes inedible,” he said. “The bun gets soggy, and it becomes a mess. This one was in such perfect condition… It just felt strange… at first, I thought it was some sort of viral marketing thing.”

In-N-Out Burger, a fast-food chain founded in California, only has locations in its home state, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, with new restaurants soon popping up in Colorado and Kansas. But in case you’re wondering if this was some guerilla marketing campaign for a grand opening in New York, In-N-Out’s CEO said the company wouldn’t expand east of Kansas.

</p>

Additionally, the company’s vice president of operations, Denny Warnick, told the New York Post on Monday that he had no idea how the Double-Double sandwich ended up in New York.

Boehm joked that perhaps a billionaire with a private jet flew with a stash of burgers over 1,300 miles into Queens. Regardless, he’s still open to other theories regarding the burger’s origin.

“I’ve got a direct message inbox filled with [theories],” Boehm said. “But I would really, really love to know the truth… I want to know how this happened.”