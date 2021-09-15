Mouthwatering Weed-Infused Pizza Is Unofficially Available in Los Angeles

Image via

Los Angeles is not a city where cannabis purveyors wait on regulations to hook up their clients with weed products. And Stoney Slice , the year’s hottest weed-infused pizza operation, certainly isn’t waiting on regulators to write-in new law that removes this pie project from the grey area.

“We are working on figuring out how to get into dispensaries and make it a fully legitimate product,” said Kashka Hopkinson, founder and head chef. “For pizza, the category doesn’t exist yet.”

What does exist (for now, a recent media onslaught that includes coverage — even adorable photos of Hopkinson holding aloft his offerings) in the LA Times , Forbes , and now MERRY JANE) is a pickup-only pizza operation offering Margherita, BBQ chicken, and a dessert pie stacked with Nutella and marshmallows in chic, matte-black boxes.

Stoney Slice operates out of Hopkinson’s home, and at the time of his high profile interviews, he was doing all the work to put out 20 pies a day himself. That means you’re not getting one unless you’re on the ball — he regularly turns down orders when he’s over capacity. Stoney Slice is receiving so much love that Hopkinson hopes to open a brick-and-mortar location, sans cannabis.

Currently, the weed-enabled pie prices are quite reasonable for the City of Angels — only $25 for a low-dose pie of 30 milligrams of THC that the LA Times calls “as toothsome as any the city has to offer.” Add that superior taste to the fact that your purchases support a Black-owned cannabis business in a city where Black people were actually arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in higher numbers after California’s 2018 cannabis legalization.

</p>

Hopkinson is a former MedMen employee who was nonplussed about edible options during the pandemic. He thought he could do better. Judging from the response to his THC-infused olive oil, he did just that.

“The edibles space is super-crowded, but it’s crowded in the same categories: gummies, brownies, chocolate. That’s it. It’s all candy,” Hopkinson said. “And maybe beverages, which started to get popular in 2019, but that’s about it.”

Of course, that’s because state laws are restrictive and don’t tend to care for the stoner pizza lovers (or any other foodies) hoping to combine their passions. Though Stoney Slice’s typical offerings tap out at 100 milligrams of THC per pie (a limit mandated by California’s cannabis regulations for edibles), Hopkinson is operating his business as more of a pop-up enterprise than a licensed cannabis business — avoiding all the drama around taxation, regulation, and required security measures that being a legal weed business entails.

But for the moment, the small business hasn’t had any problems. If he does run into any issues, he’s got legal representation on speed dial.

“They asked where I was [making my pizzas],” he says. “I explained where I was doing it, and I was told as long as I continued [to work out of a non-commercial, private residence] that would be OK for what I’m doing, although there are no guidelines for it — quite just yet.”

A spokesman for the Bureau of Cannabis Control wrote the Times an email that differed in opinion; “The activity is not currently legal.” Can we make it so, though?