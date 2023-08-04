MJ Daily News Round-Up: Evening Edition For Aug. 4, 2023

Hello readers! Welcome to the Evening Edition of MERRY JANE's Daily Grind, where we bring all the world's biggest cannabis news to you in one easy-to-read spot.

All Around the World, Nuggets Crumble For Me

A study from the MacArthur Foundation’s Center for Advancing Health reveals the top cities worldwide which smoke the most weed. New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston take the top spots.

Source

Liquor Stores Near Schools Are OK, Though

Columbia Care’s shop in Rochester, New York, temporarily closes after the city denies a waiver request to continue operations near a school, highlighting ongoing challenges for cannabis businesses navigating regulations.

Source

Cultivating a Brighter Future

The largest cannabis grower in Connecticut, Verano, plans to open six joint-equity-owned dispensaries, aiming to promote diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.

Source

Big Apple’s Big Crackdown: Free Weed Samples Lead to Raids

New York authorities shut down alleged unlicensed cannabis shops, sparking debates over legality and regulations surrounding cannabis businesses.

Source

Maryland's Green Gold Rush Beats Competing States

Maryland experiences booming first-month cannabis sales, outpacing New Jersey and New Mexico in the early days of legalization.

Source

A State-of-the-Art Weed Facility Is Coming to Buffalo

A cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility is set to open soon in Buffalo, New York, with its first products rolling out by the fall.

Source

Legal Cannabis Growers Aren’t Feeling the New Market

A survey shows that US cannabis grower sentiment has plummeted, indicating challenges and uncertainties within the cannabis industry.

Source

As If That’s Ever Stopped Anyone Before

The city of Baxter in Minnesota prohibits the use of cannabis in city parks, enforcing local regulations on public cannabis consumption.

Source

Weed Brand Zootiez and the Future of Legal Pot

Zootiez got a huge boost when rapper Future name-dropped them in a track.

Source

The Stuff Hit the Fan at SHF

The CEO of SHF Holdings resigns amid controversy surrounding cannabis operations.

Source

True Believers

Florida's attorney general implies that voters are being deceived by “monopolistic” weed giant Trulieve, which is funding the state’s legalization campaign.

Source

The Hottest Pot Growing Spots in the Mile High State

Colorado's cannabis region hotspots are identified, shedding light on areas with a high concentration of cannabis-related activities.

Source

Geniuses Reinventing the Wheel

Police field sobriety tests are found to be challenging in determining cannabis impairment, highlighting the difficulties of testing for cannabis intoxication.

Source

Get Low, Get Low Get Low

Portland, Oregon’s weed is now some of the world’s cheapest, attracting budget-conscious pot tourists from around the globe.

Source

Pro Tip: Don’t Fly Tip

Criminals dump a large amount of cannabis farm waste on the side of a road, showcasing the environmental issues related to illegal cannabis cultivation.

Source

More Money, Less Problems

A $4 million expansion for a Nature's Treatment of Illinois cannabis store in Galesburg is expected to create around 30 jobs, reflecting the economic impact of the cannabis industry.

Source

Is the Land Down Under About to Get Really, Really High?

A plan to legalize cannabis in Australia is discussed, with potential benefits in generating tax revenue for the government.

Source

Getting Greener While Going Green

The CEO and founder of OG AG TECH discusses new technologies his company has developed to reduce the cannabis cultivation industry’s carbon footprint.

Source