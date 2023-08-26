MJ Daily News: Mike Tyson's Brand Expands into Mississippi, Dwyane Wade's Weed Now in AZ, and Trump's Mug Shot

Here’s your daily hit of the biggest weed news for Friday, August 25!

Cannabis-Supporting Former President Trump Gets Booked in Georgia

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, posed for a historic mugshot after getting booked in Atlanta on election interference and RICO charges.

It’s a little ironic that Trump is getting hit with RICO racketeering charges, as they were initially designed to take down drug kingpins. As far as we know, Trump doesn’t smoke weed or even drink booze, though there were rumors in years past that he snorts cocaine .

Regardless, while president, Trump openly supported cannabis legalization . Although he doesn’t blaze, he said he would sign a federal legalization bill if Congress passed one. Meanwhile, current President Joe Biden has resisted backing a federal legalization bill, even though the majority of his supporters want to see it happen.

Despite backing legal weed, Trump has also had some nasty, nasty things to say about our favorite plant. For instance, he argued genetically modified weed (which is not what’s sold on the streets or in licensed pot shops) is causing mass shootings , and his administration secretly blocked federal cannabis research .

Mike Tyson Is Bringing His Knock-Out Weed to Mississippi

Kid Dynamite is about to blow up the nascent Mississippi medical cannabis market.

“We’re thrilled to bring Tyson 2.0’s exceptional cannabis products to Mississippi with Southern Sky Brands,” said Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks to WJTV Jackson. “Our mission has always been to provide a champion-level experience to consumers. Now, residents of the Magnolia State can relish the sophisticated flavors of ‘Knockout OG’ and ‘Pound for Pound Cake,’ with more to come in our continuous quest to deliver the finest cannabis in the industry.”

The dude loves weed. Earlier this month, he blasted himself in the face with a weed smoke-launching cannon .

Dwayne Wade Expands His Cannabis Brand Into Arizona