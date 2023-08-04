MJ Daily Grind: Early Edition For Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Welcome stoners and stonerettes! Welcome to the first edition of MERRY JANE's Daily Grind, a twice-a-day news digest where we collect all the biggest, raddest and baddest news about the wide world of weed.

Federal Judge's Blunt Ruling: You Can't Sue Marijuana

A federal judge rules that cannabis businesses in Michigan cannot be sued due to federal illegality, showcasing the legal complexities surrounding cannabis in states with varying legal frameworks.

Getting High on Wheels: Colorado's Newest Weed Bus

Denver debuts a new cannabis consumption bus, Canna Cabanabus, providing a legal and controlled environment for cannabis use along the illustrious Santa Fe Art District.

“It’s Legal, But It Ain’t 100% Legal”

A two-part NBC News investigation explores how the marijuana black market is linked to international organized crime, shedding light on the complexities and consequences of illegal cannabis trade.

Bad Boy Buds Go Up in Smoke

Diddy's $185 million deal with a cannabis company falls through, reflecting the financial risks and uncertainties in the cannabis industry.

Democratic Def Panel

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) celebrates Minnesota cannabis legalization by joining a musical group called "Marijuana Deathsquads" on stage.

Corruption or Incompetence?

The chair of Alabama's Medical Cannabis Commission resigns, potentially affecting the state's progress in implementing medical cannabis regulations.

Former Connecticut Restaurant and Theatre Are Becoming Pot Shops Cannabis dispensaries are planned to be opened at former locations of a restaurant in Hartford and a theater in New Haven, potentially revitalizing these spaces. Source





Yet Another Credit Card Company Screws the Cannabis Industry

Mastercard's latest policy change deals a blow to cannabis stocks as it requires all cannabis retailers to have their customers' transactions processed offline, impacting their revenue and creating operational challenges.

Slinging Parking Lot Weed From a Tent

Police in Faribault confiscate cannabis plants from a business, leading to a dispute over the legality of the operation.

