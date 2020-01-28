Miley Cyrus Says Her Crush on Cannabis Got Her Snubbed by the Grammys

On Sunday, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated not one but two Grammy wins, his first Grammys despite a nearly three-decade career in music. While Billy Ray’s youngest daughter Noah Cyrus was in attendance to support her father, his most famous kid, Miley Cyrus, was notably absent from the award ceremony.

The following Monday, Miley took to Twitter to offer one theory explaining she didn’t get a spot at the Grammys: She loves weed too damn much.

“& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore...” the former Disney star tweeted with a video clip of her “Wrecking Ball” acceptance speech at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards. In it, she plucked a blunt from her purse and lit that sucker on stage to a wave of cheers.

& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore .... pic.twitter.com/rmRdovVwGu — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 27, 2020

Representatives from the Grammys have not confirmed nor denied her theory.

Miley’s father, Billy Ray, won two Grammys at the 62nd annual ceremony for “Old Town Road” alongside rapper Lil Nas X in the “Best Music Video” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” categories.

Ironically, “Old Town Road,” which is the longest-running number-one hit single in Billboard history, originally included a lyric by Billy Ray that referenced “marijuana,” but it was ultimately cut so the song could bypass radio censors.