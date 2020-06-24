NEWS
Miley Cyrus Is Still Sober and Says She Loves to Remind Her Pothead Parents
The pop star is weed-free and back to acting, but says she likes to remind her parents of her 420-friendly days by sending old interview clips where she discusses the dank.
Published on June 24, 2020

Photo via

Miley Cyrus spent a few years as one of the world’s most famous cannabis users. But after weed-themed birthday parties, leafy fashion choices, and repeatedly discussing her love of ganja on national TV, Miley has been “sober sober” for the past six months. Luckily, life without pot hasn’t quelled Miley’s comedic instincts. 

In a new podcast interview with Variety, Miley discussed returning to acting with a role on Black Mirror, a potential Justin Beiber collaboration, and of course, joking about weed with her famous canna-friendly parents.

“One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy,’” Miley said. “That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then.”

Cyrus has been supportive of her parents’ own position in the cannabis industry spotlight — her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, recently collaborated with Lowell Herb Co. on a line of specialty pre-rolls — but that doesn’t mean she can’t poke a little fun at their youthful tendencies, right? 

As for her own lifestyle, Miley told Variety that she first put down the pot to prepare for surgery on her vocal cords, but has continued her teetotaling after the procedure. 

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,’” Miley said. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’”

For the record, Miley, we still think you’re plenty fun, stoned or not.

You can listen to Miley’s entire podcast interview here.

Zach Harris
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
