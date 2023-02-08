Mike Tyson Says He Smoked Weed in Tucker Carlson's Home, With the Host's Permission

Blazing with Tucker Carlson would make for a nightmare blunt rotation, which is why we were gobsmacked to hear that aggro-boxing legend Mike Tyson not only slept at the FOX News personality’s house, but smoked weed there.

Apparently the former world heavyweight champion and current cannabis entrepreneur Tyson appeared on Tucker Carlson Today in December, which is primarily filmed in Carlson’s home base of Bryant Pond, Maine in what The Atlantic once called , “a gaudy facsimile of a log cabin.”

Tyson needed a place to stay in Bryant Pond, but was unwilling to give up his rather hefty commitment to consuming weed to get along with the rapaciously conservative scumbucket. But he needn’t have worried! Carlson was characteristically willing to be completely hypocritical when it comes to his show’s guest celebrities smoking weed, as opposed to say, the shooters whose mass-murderous actions Carlson has blamed on the drug .

“Tucker told him that it’s not his thing personally, but he had no problem with Mike smoking while he was there,” said an anonymous source to Page Six. Carlson’s reps declined to comment.

Why wouldn’t Carlson's rep want their client to be associated with weed use? Perhaps because Carlson hasn’t limited his hairbrained weed commentary to school shooting tragedies. Back in 2020, the dude also took on cannabis social equity programs like the one proposed by Bernie Sanders, when the politician was campaigning for cannabis legalization. At the time, Carlson described Sanders’s support for social equity programs as “racist.”

“So, where is this weed going to come from?” Carlson asked rhetorically on his show. “Bernie has a plan for that, too. Black people are going to sell it to you.”

</p>

Flash forward three years later, and Carlson’s actually platforming one of the world's most famous Black weed entrepreneurs — though Tyson’s comments about his unchecked aggression during his former sports career left Carlson a little nervous .

In fact, Tyson has previously stated that he thinks he would have been less violent if he had access to cannabis during his boxing career.

Carlson’s latest vomit of hateful rhetoric came on Monday, when he asserted that President Joe Biden is simply not appointing enough white male judges.

“Out of 97 federal judges confirmed under Joe Biden, total number of white men: Five,” the host bellyached on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight. “Twenty-two are Black women, so this is race-based hiring. It’s illegal!” (Dissent was swift, and tipified by former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele’s debunking tweet .)

At any rate, if you’re trying to get down on what Tyson may well have been smoking in this loathesome lizard’s abode, you’re in luck, because he sells weed now. In fact, the boxer’s Tyson 2.0 brand has even recently added stock of delta-8 chews in the brand’s now-dubiously-classic gummy form of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

