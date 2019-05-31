Michigan Gov. Says State Could Fix Roads If Everyone Bought $2500 of Pot

Lead image via

If you’re sick and tired of the potholes littering Michigan’s highways, backstreets, and cul-de-sacs, it’s time to start doing your civic duty and smoke another joint. And another, and then another.

Because according to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, if Wolverine State residents want to fix their broken roadways with legal weed taxes, it’s going to take more than just a few ounces of OG.

“At its height, the taxes for marijuana will raise about $42 million dollar per year for infrastructure. We have a $2.5 billion dollar [road damage] problem,” Governor Whitmer said at the Mackinac Policy Conference in Detroit, Splinter News reported. “Every man, woman, and child would have to smoke about $2,500 of marijuana ﻿a year to fix our roads.”

“And let’s be honest,” the Governor added, “at that level, no one’s gonna care about the damn roads.”

But while Whitmer was undoubtedly attempting to dissuade any notions that tax revenue from legal weed could be a save-all for the state’s infrastructure problems, that’s not what the internet heard. And on social media, tokers from around the world started offering their services to support Michigan’s pot-for-potholes pipe dream.

i’m carrying the weight of a small city https://t.co/ckH7q4BdHA — janice (@rejaniced) May 30, 2019





ready to serve my country https://t.co/C42lbedoUQ — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) May 30, 2019





pic.twitter.com/hs0OykYnvy — WAR BOYS not Liz Lads (@spooknine) May 30, 2019





On a serious note, though, Whitmer’s number only considered Michigan residents. If the state attracts its fair share of 420-friendly tourists to boost sales stats, it could, in turn, help pay for more roadwork. And considering the reactions to the Governor’s statement, it might not be such a bad idea to add “Pot for Potholes” to the state’s official visitors guide. We’re booking our trip now.

