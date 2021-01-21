Michigan Dispensary Is Offering Free Weed Pre-Rolls to People Who Get the Covid Vaccine

A Michigan cannabis dispensary is joining a growing movement to use free weed to help encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake, an Oakland County dispensary that sells both medical and recreational pot, just launched their “ Pot for Shots ” campaign to help boost acceptance of the vaccine. The dispensary will hand out a free UBaked pre-roll to any adult who provides written proof that they have been vaccinated. There is a limit of one free joint per customer, and no other purchase is necessary. The free weed will be available from this Friday until February 28th.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic," said Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen in a statement, according to the Detroit Metro Times . "'Pot for Shots' is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic."

The Biden administration is working hard to bring the Covid vaccine to as many Americans as possible. Only 47 percent of Americans said they planned to get this vaccine, though, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Experts believe that the only way to stop the pandemic is to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the entire US population, but the survey found that 26 percent of adults said they definitely would not get the vaccine, and another quarter are still undecided.

The Greenhouse has joined other cannabis advocacy groups in a bid to use weed as an incentive for vaccinations. Last week, activist groups DC Marijuana Justice (DCMJ) and Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) announced a similar plan to hand out free weed outside of vaccination centers in Washington DC.

Instead of pre-rolls, this campaign will be dispensing free bags of organic bud harvested by local home-growers. DC officials are currently only offering vaccinations to adults over 65, so the Joints for Jabs campaign will not begin until the city begins offering the vaccine to the general public.