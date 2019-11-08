McDonald’s Sweet Tea Came with 3 Bags of Weed Inside, South Carolina Man Says

Photo via

Hilton Head, South Carolina resident Parrish Brown got more than he paid for during a routine trip to the McDonald’s drive-thru late last month. Once he brought his meal back to work, he discovered three bags of marijuana floating in his sweet tea.

According to the Hilton Head Island Packet , Brown had ordered a 10-piece McNugget, a double cheeseburger, and a sweet tea with extra lemon and light ice. What he didn’t realize until later was that he had accidentally cracked the code of a window-worker moonlighting as a weed dealer. As Brown would later recall to police, the employee who took his order changed his tone of voice when repeating the request for “extra lemon.”

After his lunch break, Brown said that he was finishing his sweet tea at work when he realized the drink tasted funny. Once he opened the lid of the cup, though, Brown found three bags of weed, at least one of which he had inadvertently poked through with his straw. It was at that point that Brown — who had never interacted with cannabis before — began to freak out.

“I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” Brown told the Island Packet . “Well, I was high and panicking and at work, so I called my dad. I didn’t want to get in trouble for this.”

And after that, he also called the police.

</p>

Gallery — Edibles That Look Like Real Food Products:

“I kept being like ‘I swear, there is weed in my sweet tea!’” Brown said. “The officer asked me why I drank it and I was like, ‘Well, I was thirsty!’”

As anyone who has ever smoked cannabis probably knows, though, it takes a fair bit of heat to activate the psychoactive component in THC, and simply drinking loose flower in sweet tea would hardly have the effects that Brown described.

The best part of the whole story? Brown showed police his receipt and discovered that he had not paid any extra cash for the adult happy meal, meaning the dealer who gave him the bud never even got paid for his slick service.

Hilton Head police said they are currently investigating the fast food dime bag giveaway, and have not disclosed the location of the McDonald’s in question.