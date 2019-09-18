Mattress Start-Up Casper Is Now Slanging CBD Gummies to Help You Sleep

Image via

If you bought a new mattress from the New York City-based sleep start-up Casper but still can’t get a good night’s sleep, don’t worry, there’s a CBD product for that.

That’s right, according to Fast Company , the purple-tinted mattress brand with a seemingly unlimited advertising budget just released a 25mg CBD gummy in collaboration with the hemp cannabidiol company Plus. Formulated with pure isolated CBD and 1mg of melatonin, Casper executives see the “PLUS Sleep” collaboration as a convenient entrance into the multi-billion dollar health and wellness supplement industry.

“We’re seeing the evolution of CBD products in the consumer landscape,” Philip Krim, Casper’s co-founder and CEO, said . “What is so exciting about launching now is it’s conceived around sleep. It’s become the killer application for the CBD market.”

Gallery — CBD Memes You Can't Get High On:

Since the 2018 Hemp Bill passed last year, industrial hemp CBD products have exploded across the nation. But while companies like Casper, Plus, and countless others claim that their products help with sleep, anxiety, depression, and all sorts of physical pain, research about CBD dosing and replicable benefits are still sparse. In addition to a wide spectrum of wellness claims, FDA officials have repeatedly noted that CBD-infused edibles are often mislabeled or tainted , and are technically illegal until final federal regulations are set.

Of course, unproven claims and tenuous legal status hasn’t stopped CBD-infused products from taking over retail shelves across the country and racking up hundreds of millions in sales . For Casper, CBD gummies are a step into a more diversified product offering. After all, for most of us, one mattress is enough.

</p>

“It’s an exciting day,” Krim told Fast Company . “We think this is a clear step forward to help the world sleep better. We’re really proud of this partnership.”

PLUS Sleep gummies are available now from Casper’s website, but don’t think that those extra Z’s will come cheap — a 14-piece pack of the sleep-promising candy will run you $35.