Mary Jane's Collective Is Celebrating Its Grand Re-Opening in Hollywood January 7

Have you ever heard the phrase “Everything old is new again?” When looking at California cannabis, the definition of “old” can be blurred because the industry has made a lot of progress in the past few years. So, what if we told you one of the coolest “new” dispensaries around actually opened in Hollywood 15 years ago?



Mary Jane’s Collective was established in 2006 at a humble storefront at 4901 Melrose Avenue (near Western). It grew an incredible following, and because of its reputation, it became one of only 135 dispensaries in Los Angeles to get approved in 2016 to continue operations after the city implemented the Interim Control Ordinance (ICO). That was a huge shift in LA's regulatory market because it restricted the building of new dispensaries.

Turning that corner wasn't easy, but they did. As of 2018, Mary Jane’s was approved to offer medical and recreational marijuana sales to its loyal following who, over the years, have remained fans of their wide variety of premium quality flower, concentrates, vapes, and edibles.



“They have consistently good prices, fun environment, and fast in-and-out service. No point wasting time going anywhere else!” one recent customer said.



Many others report on how knowledgeable and helpful the staff is. Insiders have seen Mary Jane’s evolution since joining the family of Megan’s Organic Market (MOM) dispensaries, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. Customer service and knowledge have always been a focus at MOM.

“Megan’s is thrilled to have acquired Mary Jane’s!" Megan Souza, founder and CEO of Megan’s Organic Market, told MERRY JANE. "Through pairing Mary Jane’s long history of operating in the Hollywood marketplace, with Megan’s Organic Market’s focus on providing top-quality products and knowledgable, compassionate service, we’re ready to offer the community a special and unique dispensary experience.”

Megan’s Organic Market, a 100 percent women-owned company. It's also a pioneer in using organic farming practices borrowed from the food industry for its own grows. Early on, its founder Megan Souza sought ways to bring better and safer products to her customers. But she also saw the need for better shopping experiences. One of the pillars of this project is that the minute you step foot in the new Mary Jane's, you will feel the difference. More open displays, more concierge service, and an incredible new product line-up will greet you.

This is where you come in — literally.



Come visit the new Mary Jane’s for our Grand Re-Opening celebration, starting January 7, 2022, and shop our notable new brands, including Maven, Clade9, Punch Extracts, 710 Labs, The Herb Connoisseur, Fields Family Farmz, Fig Farms, Seed Junky, XOTX, Glass House, Jeeter, and CLASSICS.



“There’s nothing I love more than curating a truly special lineup of products," said Patrick Bishop, purchasing director for Megan’s Organic Market, to MERRY JANE. "And the combo of top-notch selection and the highest quality service at Mary Jane’s is what will set us apart. Everyone I work with at Mary Jane’s and Megan’s Organic Market is living their passion, and it really shows. I’m excited for customers to come in and experience it.”

As a thank you to loyal customers, and a welcome to new ones, Mary Jane's will be offering some unbeatable deals. From January 7 to January 31, 2022, Mary Jane’s Collective is offing a whopping 30 percent off every purchase. Plus, if you buy any CLSICS product you will receive a .7gram pre-roll for a penny!



There's so much goodness to have and share at the start of this new year. In sum: Be sure to visit Mary Jane's Collective to get in on these stellar promotions (4901 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, California; near Western) and kick off the new year in style! The team can’t wait to help you find a new favorite product and introduce you to the changes and upgrades they've made.

**This was made in partnership with Mary Jane's.