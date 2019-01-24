NEWS
Mark Zuckerberg Once Killed Goats with a Stun Gun, According to Twitter CEO
AD
If you needed any more reminders that tech CEOs are the closest thing we have to Marvel super villains, look no further than this anecdote about Zuckerberg’s suburban slaughterhouse.
Published on January 24, 2019

If you ever have the opportunity to eat dinner at one of Mark Zuckerberg’s houses, it might be wise to tell him that you’re a vegetarian. If not, there’s a chance you’ll be served an animal that the Facebook CEO killed himself — in his backyard, with a stun gun. 

Zuckerberg’s outlandish yard-to-table dining exploits were revealed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a Rolling Stone profile published on Wednesday. In the interview, Dorsey said that the social media rival once served him a plate of stun gun-slaughtered goat at a dinner party. 

The worst part? Zuck didn’t even butcher the animal himself — outsourcing the actual hard work to professionals — and couldn’t figure out how to prepare the dish, eventually serving Dorsey a plate of undercooked goat.

“They stun it, and then he knifed it,” Dorsey told Rolling Stone about Zuckerberg’s hunter-gatherer cosplay. “Then they send it to a butcher. Evidently, in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time. I go, ‘We’re eating the goat you killed?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Have you eaten goat before?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I love it.’ I’m like, ‘What else are we having?’ ‘Salad.’ I said, ‘Where is the goat?’ ‘It’s in the oven.’ Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He’s like, ‘I think it’s done now.’ We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”

So if you needed any more reminders that tech CEOs are the closest thing we have to Marvel super villains, look no further than Zuckerberg’s willingness to slaughter farm animals in his multi-million dollar suburban mansion. That shit is weird, Mark.

Follow Zach Harris on Twitter

NEWS
TECHNOLOGY
HUMOR
VIRAL
MORE...
Zach Harris
FOLLOW
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE