Man Sues Parents After They Destroy His $29,000 Porn Collection

A man filed a civil suit in a Michigan court alleging that his parents screwed him out of a massive porno collection.

The man, 40, moved in with his parents after undergoing a divorce. After living there for 10 months, he moved out of his parents’ residence, and the boxes he packed with his pornography archive went missing somewhere between their home and his new digs.

After confronting them about the boxes’ – and skin flicks’ – whereabouts, they informed him that they destroyed his carefully-curated collection. He claimed the stash was worth $29,000, according to WILX10 News .

Some of the films, the suit alleged , are rare collectibles or are no longer available. Titles included copulative classics like Big Bad Granny’s [sic] and Frisky Business.

The man’s father reportedly wrote that dumping the extensive load was in his son's best interests. “Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health ,” the suit stated, according to Sky News .

Because the case involves civil litigation, and no criminal charges were filed by a prosecutor, the plaintiff’s and defendants’ names were not made public.

Although owning hard copies of any out-of-print film, smut or otherwise, distinguishes the average cinema consumer from a true connoisseur , the plaintiff could likely find digital versions of some his missing XXX collection on the internet.