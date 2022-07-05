NEWS
Man Illegally Drives Away From Court With 90 lbs. of Cannabis, Gets Arrested Again
AD
Tempting fate is usually a bad idea, as this guy learned the hard way.
Published on July 5, 2022

A man who was previously arrested for driving without a license, and with a pound of weed, was promptly arrested again after illegally driving away from a courthouse with over 90 pounds worth of cannabis in his vehicle, MassLive reported last week.

The Maine man, Yves Duboc, 43, was summoned to a Maryland courthouse after he was busted for driving without a license — and for having a pound of weed in his vehicle. 

Last Wednesday, after his court appearance, Duboc left the courthouse — still minus a driver’s license — in an SUV. 

Trooper Michael Provost, who had been present in the courtroom during Duboc’s hearing, recognized the licenseless driver and pulled him over. A search of the SUV allegedly turned up a whopping 70 pounds of weed and another 20 pounds of THC extract, along with plastic bags and rolls of $20 bills, according to MassLive.

So, besides getting hit with yet another charge for driving without a license literally the same day as his court date, now Duboc will have to fight against drug trafficking charges, as well.

What’s the lesson here? There are a few, actually. 

Lesson #1: Get a damn driver’s license if you’re going to operate a motor vehicle. If you can’t drive yourself, get a buddy to do it for you.

Lesson #2: If you live in a state with legal weed, count your blessings, and keep it there.

Lesson #3: And never, ever take weed to the fuckin’ courthouse, dude. Like, does that even need to be spelled out? 

MAINE
MARYLAND
TRUE CRIME
COURTS
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE