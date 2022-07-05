Man Illegally Drives Away From Court With 90 lbs. of Cannabis, Gets Arrested Again

A man who was previously arrested for driving without a license, and with a pound of weed, was promptly arrested again after illegally driving away from a courthouse with over 90 pounds worth of cannabis in his vehicle, MassLive reported last week.

The Maine man, Yves Duboc, 43, was summoned to a Maryland courthouse after he was busted for driving without a license — and for having a pound of weed in his vehicle.

Last Wednesday, after his court appearance, Duboc left the courthouse — still minus a driver’s license — in an SUV.

Trooper Michael Provost, who had been present in the courtroom during Duboc’s hearing, recognized the licenseless driver and pulled him over. A search of the SUV allegedly turned up a whopping 70 pounds of weed and another 20 pounds of THC extract, along with plastic bags and rolls of $20 bills, according to MassLive.

So, besides getting hit with yet another charge for driving without a license literally the same day as his court date, now Duboc will have to fight against drug trafficking charges, as well.

What’s the lesson here? There are a few, actually.

Lesson #1: Get a damn driver’s license if you’re going to operate a motor vehicle. If you can’t drive yourself, get a buddy to do it for you.

Lesson #2: If you live in a state with legal weed, count your blessings, and keep it there.

Lesson #3: And never, ever take weed to the fuckin’ courthouse, dude. Like, does that even need to be spelled out?