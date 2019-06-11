Man Caught with Cocaine Up His Nose Tells Cops It Wasn’t His

Florida police arrested a man during a routine traffic stop after they spotted cocaine on his nose which, he said, belonged to someone else.

On Sunday morning, Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, 20, was riding in the passenger seat of a friend’s car. During the stop, officers noticed a white powdery substance around his nostrils. Jimenez said the residue up and around his nose wasn’t his. After swabbing his nose, the powder tested positive for cocaine, WFTV9 reported.

A search of the vehicle turned up 250 grams of weed and 13 Xanax pills, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Jimenez was arrested on drug charges, and this isn’t the first time he’s been booked for possession.

In August, Tampa police arrested Jimenez during another traffic stop, this time for holding “11 bags of pot and four bags of cocaine,” according to the New York Post . Because he was on probation during his latest arrest, he’s facing probation violation charges on top of the possession charges.

What’s the lesson here? Claiming that “the drugs aren’t mine” may work when the goods are stashed in your buddy’s trunk, but cops won’t swallow that line when the drugs are literally up your nose.