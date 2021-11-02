Man Accused of Dealing Weed and Shrooms May Face Over 30 Years in Prison

Image via

An Indiana man may go to prison for 33 years on two felony drug counts for dealing cannabis and mushrooms, according to reports. Kansas City Police say that 30-year-old Adam Davis also faces a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance, which is cannabis in this instance. He was booked into jail on October 21st.

It all went down in February 2021, when Kansas Highway Patrol pulled Davis over. Police say they found 147 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in vacuum-sealed bags inside his vehicle. During this confrontation, Davis mentioned he was from out of state — Greenwood, Indiana, to be exact. Based on the shrooms found in his car, the cops figured Davis' home might be another landmine of illegal goods in which to bust him.

So, the cops did just that. Kansas City police worked with Greenwood Police Department to execute a search warrant at Davis' home in Indiana. They confiscated digital scales, marijuana glass pipes, 124 THC vape cartridges, 12 ecstasy pills, 238 grams of mushrooms, 259 grams of marijuana wax, four pounds of edibles, and a pound of flower. They also found a stolen motorcycle reported missing in 2017. Motorbike aside, however, cops often inflate their estimates of seized drugs during raids, so take these figures with a grain of salt.

That said, possessing, selling, and using cannabis or psilocybin-containing mushrooms are unabashedly illegal in Kansas. Selling between 450 grams to 30 kilos of weed can land a person in prison for up to 12 years or hook them into paying massive fines of $500,000 — sometimes both.

</p>

Davis' case is devastating because cannabis is also illegal in Indiana. Those accused of selling or cultivating 30 grams to 10 pounds of weed face a felony charge carrying a maximum penalty of six months to 2.5 years in jail and a $10,000 fine, according to NORML. And thanks to those damn cops in Kansas City, Davis was busted in two states. His first hearing was on November 1. He is facing 33.5 years in prison for these drug "crimes."

It's devastating to see a largely weed and mushroom bust go down in a time when multiple states are working to decriminalize and legalize these substances. Davis' arrest proves the Drug War continues to thrive, especially in the Midwest — a region still under the stronghold of harsh drug prohibition.