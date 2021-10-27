Lil’ Kim Is Dropping a New Celebrity Weed Line Called “Aphrodisiac”

Image via

Fans of one of Brooklyn’s finest hip-hop icons, Lil’ Kim, will be pleased to learn that the Grammy-winning rapper has a line of cannabis products coming out. California consumers will be able to find her “Aphrodisiac” line in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report by Forbes.

“This is something that didn’t just come overnight,” Lil’ Kim a.k.a. Kimberly Denise Jones said in an interview with journalist Lindsay Bartlett. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s the way of the world.”

Lil’ Kim’s star in the hip-hop galaxy shines bright. She was the first US woman rapper to have a #1 single (2001’s “Lady Marmalade,” which also featured Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Maya.) Her collaborations with the Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, 50 Cent, and Sisqo are the stuff of legend. Her fifth and most recent album 9 came out in 2019, and she is currently telling the story of other women shot-callers as the narrator of the second season of BET+’s American Gangster: Trap Queens true crime series.

Jones says she’s been working on the concept of the cannabis line, a collaboration with Superbad Inc., for two and a half years. But she’s been repping marijuana far longer — at least since 1996, when her track “ Drugs ” off the album Hard Core dropped. That track likened Kim’s sex appeal to a series of psychoactive substances, but mainly to cannabis.

In her Forbes interview, Kim implies that her weed collection will follow a similar line of fashion-centric cannabic seduction, but doesn’t clarify whether the products themselves will be designed to have an aphrodisiac effect.

“I can tell you this much,” she said, in response to Bartlett’s question about whether the line would sport a high-bling aesthetic, “whoever’s a Lil’ Kim fan, they’re going to be extremely happy. Extremely happy.”

Additionally, she didn't reveal any other details about what she’s selling — just that she’s been the final word on the process.

“I test my product,” Kim said. “I tested this, and I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is that gas.’”

Of course, Kim joins a long line of rappers who have launched their own cannabis lines, from international weed executive Berner to Monogram founder Jay-Z to the lower-key brands from Cam’ron, Freddie Gibs, Ice Cube... and the list goes on. Kim is once again breaking gender boundaries, too — we’re hard pressed to come up with another woman in hip-hop who started her own cannabis brand, unless we’re talking White Girl Mob alum Lil Debbie’s edibles .

Here’s hoping that Jones’ project lives up to the hype. “Kim is an icon, and internationally known,” Superbad founder Carlos Dew said. “It’s global with Kim.”

Though the collection is due to debut in California, the pair hinted that there are plans to make Kim’s weed available in both New York and Lil’ Kim’s current home state of New Jersey.

