Lil Jon Got Detained in Vietnam for Rocking Too Much Bling

Photo via

Lil Jon was probably let out a blood-curdling “WHAAAT?!” after he got cuffed and detained at a Vietnamese airport. His crime? Flossin’ too damn hard.

After completing a show in Saigon on Friday, the “Turn Down for What” rapper was arrested while boarding a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnamese customs officials cuffed him for traveling with more than $12,000 of undeclared jewelry. According to TMZ , the total value of Lil Jon’s bling clocked in at around $400,000.

"Vietnam got me hemmed up over my iceeeee smh," Lil Jon wrote on Instagram while he was in custody at the airport, TMZ reported. The post appears to have been deleted since.

Gallery — Vintage Photos of Celebs Arrested for Smoking Weed:

While Lil Jon was held by Vietnamese officials, his team contacted the US Embassy for help, and a few Vietnamese locals also assisted in his release under the nation’s “good faith” agreements with the US. Instagram photos taken by one of his friends, fellow rapper Skam Artist, show him posing and smiling with Vietnamese officials, so it looks like things ended well despite the mixup.

After six hours of detainment, Lil Jon bossed back up, booked another flight, and set off to the next stop of his tour: China.

So, next time you think about shining your way through a Vietnamese airport, consider sporting some knock-off flea market jewels instead.