Legendary Boxer Lennox Lewis Jumps Into the Weed Game as an Investor

Lennox “The Lion” Lewis, CBE, CM is now a major investor in a Canadian cannabis production and consulting company.

Since his retirement from professional boxing in 2003, Lewis shifted his focus from pugilism to investment portfolios, primarily in startups. His newest venture is New Maple Holdings Ltd, a Canadian company that specializes in designing large-scale grow facilities for medical weed. New Maple includes two subsidiaries, as well: New Maple Consulting, which provides technological advice to burgeoning bud businesses, and CanWe Growers, a licensed pot producer.

“New Maple’s experience building and operating facilities for some of the world’s most advanced medical cannabis production under strict globally regulated compliance sets them at the forefront,” Lennox said in a press release issued on Thursday. “It’s great to be part of a team that will bring a range of medicinal cannabis products to many people worldwide to help with ailments such as concussions, insomnia, and old sports injuries to cancer.”

In 2018, Canada became the first nation to legalize a heavily regulated commercial system for marijuana. While the Great White North’s legal weed businesses have performed decently despite slow roll-outs and obstructive regulations, the Canadian cannabis industry is still competing heavily with the nation’s black market .

However, Canada’s greatest potential for profiting from pot is no longer in domestic sales. Instead, Canadian producers can offer something more lucrative: Knowledge.

As more countries legalize medical or recreational marijuana, they need seasoned technicians, farmers, accountants, and industrial managers to successfully navigate a new and legally complex industry. Since countries outside North America often lack the proper pot expertise, weed businesses there will often partner with Canadian cannabis companies before launching. Canada’s licensed weed companies can operate outside of the Great White North like any other Canadian operation, and they can list on the nation’s stock exchange, too.

Of course, Lewis isn’t the first pro-boxer of iconic status to enter the legal weed industry. His former boxing rival, Mike Tyson, has been in the legal weed game for at least the last two years.

Ironic, too, that Lennox Lewis remains just one of a handful of boxers to ever beat Tyson. In 2002, during a press conference to publicize their first and only big bout, Tyson attacked Lewis and bit his leg. (Yes, during the press conference, not during the actual fight.)