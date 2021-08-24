Kid Cudi Is Still Looking for a Pro Blunt Roller

Cover image via

If you're a Los Angeles native and can roll the tightest blunts in the Golden State, then you might have a chance to flip that skill into a full-time job.

Earlier this month, Kid Cudi hit up social media to announce that he was on the lookout for a professional blunt roller (PBR) in the LA area. “Hit @Shift_leader06 w resume,” he tweeted . “Serious inquires only!!” That Twitter handle links to Dennis Cummings , Cudi's long-time manager and co-executive producer of his recent Man On The Moon III album.

The post does not disclose exactly how much cash Cudi is willing to offer, but famous rappers have been known to pay their assistants quite handsomely. Back in 2014, Waka Flocka Flame announced he was ready to pay a solid $50,000 a year for the perfect personal PBR. It took more than seven months to sort through the 60,000-plus resumes that he received, but the rapper eventually found the right candidate to meet his very specific blunt-rolling needs.

Since then, professional blunt rollers have become a common sight in the entourage of many hip-hop legends. On a recent episode of the Howard Stern Show , Snoop Dogg described his own personal rolling assistant to Seth Rogen. “That motherfucker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. ‘You rang?'... That’s his J-O-B — his occupation,” Tha Doggfather explained, according to COMPLEX . “On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.'”

Having someone on hand to do the laborious task of constantly rolling blunts is a major time-saver for someone that reportedly smokes over 80 joints a day. “Honestly, the amount of time I spend rolling joints, it might be worth my while financially to hire someone to do that,” Snoop said, according to Munchable . Snoop said that his personal blunt roller makes around $40K to $50K a year, plus unlimited free weed, of course.

Last fall, G Herbo also put out a call for a PBR in the Chicago area. "Who willing to make $36,000 a year? I'm ready to pay a muthafucka $100 a day to roll up," he announced in a social media video, XXL reports . "That's all you getting though ’cause that's all I got. ’Cause I'm letting you smoke def you smoking free def and you around, you hanging around. Foreal just so you know, I ain't playing. I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much. Bro, I hate that shit for real, with a passion."

By now, Cummings' inbox is surely overflowing with resumes, but neither Cummings nor Cudi has announced that the position has been filled – so LA's best blunt rollers may still have a shot at turning their passion for weed into a full-time career.