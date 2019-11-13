Kentucky Has More Illegal Weed Plants Per Person Than California

A new report claims that Kentucky grows more unlicensed weed per capita than any other US state — and yes, that even includes California.

The report was written by the DEA based on data from American Addiction Centers. According to the DEA, Kentucky grew 9,356 illicit cannabis plants per 100,000 residents in 2018. California, known for its flourishing black market, comes in at second place with just 4,572 unlicensed weed plants per 100,000 residents that same year.

Kentucky is one of the final 13 states that has resisted cannabis reform, although voters may approve medical marijuana next year. California was the first US state to legalize medical weed in 1996, and it legalized adult-use cannabis in 2016.

The states that grew the least illicit weed were Wyoming and Massachusetts. Oddly enough, like Kentucky and California, Wyoming and Massachusetts both have wildly varying laws regarding cannabis. Wyoming, like Kentucky, does not have any legal forms of weed, whereas Massachusetts, like California, has medical and recreational marijuana programs. The DEA did not seize any illicit cannabis plants in Wyoming or Massachusetts in 2018.

Other states where the DEA made no weed seizures include Delaware, Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington DC, ProCon reported.

Overall, the DEA seized 2.82 million cannabis plants in 2018, which was roughly 560,000 fewer plants seized than the year before. The federal agency said in addition to plants, it seized $52,308,982 in assets related to illicit cannabis cultivation in 2018, as well.

At this rate, federal law enforcement may need to find another source of revenue, since it looks like busting unlicensed weed grows won’t be terribly lucrative in coming years.

