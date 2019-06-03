Kenan and Kel Say Coolio Introduced Them to Weed Backstage at “All That”

Lead image via

For weed lovers raised in the ‘90s, it’s time to rejoice with an ice cold glass of orange soda. All That, Nickelodeon’s pre-teen sketch comedy show that dominated the airwaves during the last decade of the 20th Century, is returning to TV, and it’s coming with a heavy dose of Kenan and Kel.

The show’s original leading duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, will take over the role of showrunners. With five new kids taking the improv reigns, and plans to revive some throwback characters and sketches, Nick is looking to cash in on ‘90s nostalgia with a kick of Gen Z energy.

And with that slime-era Nick sentimentality in full effect, Kenan and Kel recently sat down with Complex News to discuss the new show, and divulge secrets from their past lives as child stars — including the first time they ever smelled weed.

"I remember Coolio stunk it up," Kenan said. "That was like the first time I remember being like, 'What's that smell?' and they didn't want to tell us. That was amazing."

"I remember that," Kel corroborated as the pair broke out laughing.

Over the years, Kel has generally stayed clear of pot in the public eye, but Kenan has been candid about his experiences with cannabis. He's talked about smoking weed with Snoop Dogg on at least one occasion, and also had a briefly publicized encounter with the police over a bag of bud found in a car he was driving.

The new iteration of All That will debut on Nickelodeon on June 15th, but, unfortunately, Coolio won't be on hand to rehash his role as the musical guest. Instead, longtime Nick favorites the Jonas Brothers will take over the bandstand. But if they're going to keep All That tradition alive, Joe, Nick, and Kevin will have to carry on Coolio's legacy. They call it a green room for a reason, boys.

