Keep Your Mood High with the Happy Kit's Array of Ultimate Stoner Travel Packs

The dedicated toker needs to be prepared when they’re out and about. The casual smoker can get by with just a pre-roll in their pocket — but if you’re reading this, you’re probably not a “sometimes” or “weekend” smoker, are you?

You’re likely dedicated to the cause; a part of the movement. You’re committed to the green, and taking care of your mental health and wellness.

When committed cannabis smokers venture outside of their homes, they bring everything they need to grind, roll, pack, and blaze their bud. Why? Because sometimes relieving anxiety or stress can only happen while out and about — you know, like on a hike or before going to yoga or hanging out with a friend.

Thankfully, everything you need to keep the peace now comes in a sleek, secure, and convenient carrying kit. Happy Kit designs compact packs for the committed toker, so you can free up your pockets while remaining organized, prepared, and in good all-around health.

Happy Kits come in a variety of sizes, colors, and tools, each specifically tailored to your personal taste and style. Every Happy Kit arrives in a durable zip-up case that’s shock-proof, water-proof, and smell-proof.

Helping Others Find Happiness Inside, Too

“I’m in the happiness business,” Moshe Klar , the founder and CEO of Happy Kit, told MERRY JANE. “Cannabis smokers needed something to make their lives easier, which is how I first got the idea for the Happy Kit.”

As every toker knows, sometimes money can buy happiness. But some folks, namely younger people, must wait until they’re adults to try cannabis. Cannabis may be the solution to many of our problems, but it can’t fix everything.

Klar understands that life’s challenges can be overwhelming, especially for teens. After witnessing a family member’s struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts, he devoted Happy Kit to a greater cause.

Happy Kit donates 10 percent of all online sales to U-Matter , an organization that helps teens overcome social anxiety, depression, and suicide. U-Matter combines education with self-awareness so teens can recognize when they need help and how to seek it out.

For the Average Toker On-the-Go

The Happy Kit and The Happy Dab Kit store all the necessary tools to sesh in one safe spot.

The Happy Kit comes with a plastic magnetic grinder, a metal poker, rolling papers and filter tips, a Doob Tube to protect your joint, a 2.5-inch glass pipe, and a one-hitter pipe for puffing in ninja-mode.

If you prefer dabbing, The Happy Dab Kit can easily accommodate. The Happy Dab Kit comes with a nectar collector , two (2) silicone wax containers, a dab tool, and a butane torch.

For the Hardcore Toker On-the-Go

Extreme tolerances call for extreme preparation. If you and the homies require heavy doses of happiness to get and stay lifted, consider The Very Happy Kit or The Very Happy Dab Kit to meet your needs.

The Very Happy Kit is a Hulk-sized version of the standard Happy Kit. The Very Happy Kit comes with a four-piece aluminum grinder that includes a kief catch , screen, and top and bottom grinders, so none of your precious weed goes to waste.

The Very Happy Kit also comes with a 4 inch Very Happy Pipe that packs a supersized bowl for sharing the love among the homies, king size rolling papers and filter tips, standard size rolling papers with filters, a Doob Tube, a silicone wax container, a covert one-hitter pipe, and a metal poker.

The Very Happy Dab Kit is designed for dabbers who beast-mode those hits. The Very Happy Dab Kit contains a glass vapor vessel with a tree percolator, a titanium tip for the vessel, a glass mouthpiece, two (2) silicone wax containers, a butane torch, a dab tool, and a cushy dab pad.

For the Casual or Lower-Tolerance Toker On-the-Go

Yes, there are even Happy Kits for smokers who get their happiness in smaller doses, or who like to travel light.

The Happy Kit Mini comes with a stealthy one-hitter pipe, rolling papers, and filter tips.

For dabbers, there’s The Happy Dab Kit Mini . This one includes ﻿a silicone nectar collector , a silicone wax container, a dab tool, and a dab mat.

Something for Every Toker

Happy Kit knows every traveler has different needs, which is why they also offer the Happy Pack fanny-pack kit and the lockable Happy Pouch .

Happy Kits, the Happy Pack, and the Happy Pouch come in an assortment of colors, as well: black, gray, green, pink, blue, and beige. Available colors vary by the kit, so check each one to see which style best suits you.

After spreading the love among your homies, you’ll eventually need to re-up your supplies. Thankfully, Happy Kit offers Refill packages for The Happy Kit and The Happy Dab Kit . Happy customers may also subscribe at Happy Kit to get Refills delivered monthly or every two months.

You can only inspire happiness in others after you’ve taken care of yourself first.

Self-care starts with treating yourself. So, treat yourself to a Happy Kit.

**This was made in partnership with Happy Kit.