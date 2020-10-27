Kamala Harris Says She Has a “Deal” with Biden for “Honest” Legalization Talk

Image via

Talking to the CBS news program 60 Minutes, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that part of her “deal” with presidential hopeful Joe Biden is that she will always speak openly and honestly with him on issues that divide them — including the federal legalization of marijuana.

The topic came up when interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked Harris about legalization, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and other crucial political points upon which the two have disagreed.

In response, Harris said, “What I will do — and I promise you this and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal — I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront. I promised Joe that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him.”

“And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?” O’Donnell asked.

“It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America,” Harris replied, “who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India, who also, you know, likes hip hop.”

On the topic of hip-hop — which Harris has expounded upon somewhat clunkily in the past — rapper Killer Mike tweeted last Friday that he met with the VP candidate to discuss cannabis business opportunities for people of color and for those returning from incarceration.

“Just had a meeting with Sen. Harris,” Killer Mike wrote. “My points *Dems Need to be heavy on the door Knox’N, HR40 tweek it better and have Biden Sign, Fed Trades Programs for worker class Americans so u can build, Black men exit prison and entrance to marijuana biz as a priority for biz and jobs.”

Killer Mike is one of the most politically active and righteously outspoken drug policy reform advocates in modern music. Last year, he notably acted as a surrogate for federal legalization supporter Bernie Sanders during the senator’s most recent presidential campaign.

While running for the presidency herself, Harris said she also backed full cannabis legalization . Since joining Biden’s ticket, however, she has stated repeatedly that their administration would federally decriminalize weed and expunge prior pot convictions.

Harris reiterated that stance again last week during an interview on Black politics and culture site The Grio .

“We have a commitment to decriminalizing marijuana and expunging the records of people who have been convicted of marijuana offenses,” she said. “When you look at the awful War on Drugs and the disproportionate impact it had on black men and creating then criminal records that have deprived people of access to jobs and housing and basic benefits.”