Jay and Silent Bob Are Striking Back with New ‘Clerks’ Weed Brand

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are back. And this time, they’re offering a whole lotta (legal) weed to complement their upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Next week, Smith and Mewes will launch a new line of weed strains named after fictional plants they grow in the movie. The three strains, Snoogans, Snoochie Boochies, and Berserker were developed in partnership with Caviar Gold . The new strains will initially only be offered in California, Arizona, Michigan, and Oklahoma, but dispensaries in Missouri, Illinois, Florida, and Nevada will soon follow.

“Caviar Gold is what fuels my daily existence, so it’s not only an honor but an absolute fanboy thrill to have Caviar Gold powering Snoogans, Snoochie Boochies, and Berzerker!” writer, producer, director, actor, and podcaster Smith said in a press release. “When I wrote Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, I dreamed the three strains our heroes cultivated in our movie could manifest in weed-legal states in real life. So, thanks to Caviar Gold, you’ll be able to smoke my new movie.”

Of course, every movie has a narrative arc, with rising action, a climax, and falling action. We recommend watching Jay and Silent Bob Reboot by starting off with the “super sativa,” Snoochie Boochies, which contains a rare balance of 20 percent THC and 35 percent CBD. Later, during your sneaking-off-to-the-car intermission, you and your friends can find a pick-me-up in the Berserker hybrid. Afterward, share your post-screening thoughts with friends while chilling out on the indica, Snoogins, which reportedly packs a whopping 42 percent THC.

“The Super Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains that were created are not only unique to the industry, but the world,” said Mike Brunson, CEO of Caviar Gold, in a statement. “The cannabinoid profile combination of these Super Strains are unlike anything that anyone has seen, let alone smoked.”

To kick off the strains’ launch, Smith and Mewes will host a budtending event at Herbarium Recreation Dispensary on Sept. 27 from 4:20pm (of course) to 8:20pm. There, the duo will sign autographs during a meet-and-greet.

For those unfamiliar with the highnamic duo Jay and Silent Bob (played by Mewes and Smith, respectively), they’re two shady, foul-mouthed, weed-slinging burnouts who spend their days leaning against the convenience store first introduced in the black-and-white 1994 film Clerks. As the two most famous members of Kevin Smith’s “View Askew” universe, Jay & Silent Bob have made appearances across eight of Smith’s films spanning 25 years, and they’re due to pop up in one more, Moose Jaws, which Smith described as “Jaws with a moose.”

And this ain’t Jay & Silent Bob’s first foray into the weed game, either. Last year, Smith announced their Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash line, a self-branded series of pre-rolled joints, which they initially developed with outdoor cultivator Chemesis .

If you can’t catch the meet-n-greet on Sept. 27, you can still get ripped AF on any dimestore dimebag and peep the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer below. As Jay himself said back in the day: “My brotherman, time to kick back, drink some beers, and schmoke some weed!”