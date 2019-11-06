Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Once Smoked Crack with Her Dad, Tony Curtis

As the world acclimates to mainstream marijuana , celebrities are opening up about other illicit drug experiences. The most recent is Hollywood star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

In an interview for Variety magazine’s “Recovery” issue, Curtis revealed that she struggled with Vicodin addiction at the height of her fame in 1998, just as she was returning to the horror-slasher franchise that launched her film career, Halloween .

Vicodin wasn’t Curtis’s only poison, though. She also struggled with cocaine addiction and alcoholism, two diseases she shared with her father, the Oscar-nominated actor Tony Curtis. In fact, Lee Curtis said that one time she and her father did crack together, which is also known as “freebase” cocaine .

“I knew my dad had an issue because I had an issue, and he and I shared drugs,” Curtis told Variety . “There was a period of time where I was the only child that was talking to him.”

She continued: “I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad. But that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him. He did end up getting sober for a short period of time and was very active in recovery for about three years. It didn’t last that long. But he found recovery for a minute.”

Tony Curtis passed away in 2010 at the age of 85. Ironically, cocaine isn’t what killed him. Doctors stated his cause of death was cardiac arrest likely triggered by an asthma attack, and that most of his health complications — such as cirrhosis of the liver and COPD — were the result of his heavy drinking and tobacco use.

Jamie Lee Curtis, on the other hand, cleaned up her act at the behest of her husband, composer Christopher Haden-Guest, who she described as a “total normie" who doesn't struggle with substance abuse. Since 2002, she’s stayed clean, and the only primadonna moves she makes these days is requesting that hotels temporarily remove her room’s mini-bar while she stays there.

“When I work, if there are no recovery meetings available, I make them,” she said . “I put a sign up by the catering truck saying, ‘Recovery meeting in my trailer.’”