Jack in the Box Rolls Out Pineapple Express Shakes for 420, and Seth Rogen Is Pissed

The national burger joint Jack in the Box is offering Pineapple Express Shakes just in time for 420, though the frosty treats will only be available for a limited time.

If you're wondering if this promotion is a play on Seth Rogen's iconic stoner action flick Pineapple Express, the answer is yes. Besides launching the shake on the officially unofficial weed holiday of April 20 , each shake will go for $4.20, Thrillist reported. While that may seem pricey for a non-infused drink (sorry, there's no THC in these puppies), it's actually a two-for-one deal, so the second shake is free.

Also, each sale goes to a good cause: In recognition of Earth Day, for every shake sold, Jack in the Box will plant a tree. (Get it?)

While it's good to see Jack in the Box is down with legal weed, the man behind the Pineapple Express isn't pleased with the burger joint's latest promo.

On Sunday, the cannabis-loving Canadian took to Twitter to blast the Jack in the Box campaign:

“This has nothing to do with the movie Pineapple Express,” he tweeted in response to the fast-food chain. “We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this. And obviously if we did a tie in, it would have to be to promote those bizarre fucking diarrhea inducing taco things they sell" [sic].

We can't blame Rogen for being a little peeved here. Besides obviously piggy-backing off of Rogen's film, Pineapple Express is his personal brand, too. The weed strain never existed until he invented the name for his 2008 film, and today, he also sells weed through his Canadian pot company Houseplant (but none named Pineapple Express, unfortunately).

Anyway, Jack in the Box isn't the only spot with a 420 promotion today. According to Thrillist, Jimmy John's will provide discounts today depending on how high you are .



