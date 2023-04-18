Jack in the Box Debuts New Pineapple Express Menu Items for the 420 Holidaze

Everyone’s favorite greasy, spring-loaded puppet is coming back for this year’s 420. And it’s bringing a whole slew of new menu items to satiate even the most munchie-ravenous stoner.

The fast food chain Jack in the Box is bringing back its famous Pineapple Express Shake for the weeded holidaze, along with some newcomers: The Pineapple Express Chicken Sandwich and the Express Red Bull Infusion, Hypebeast reported on Monday.

Presumably, the Red Bull Infusion is for you couch-locked indica lovers out there.

Jack in the Box is also partnering with San Diego’s SD Custom Footwear to release a new pair of sneakers featuring a tongue branded with the Pineapple Express logo.

Pineapple Express is a weed strain which originated from the Seth Rogen action-comedy film Pineapple Express. However, prior to the film, this particular cultivar never actually existed. It was entirely made up. Ever since the movie’s lasting success, breeders and pot shops worldwide have sold strains dubbed “Pineapple Express” as a homage to the modern classic.

This isn’t the first year Jack-in-the-Box has capitalized off Pineapple Express. The fast food giant released its weed-branded shakes last year, too . Seth Rogen, on the other hand, wasn’t cut into Jack in the Box’s promotion.

“This has nothing to do with the movie Pineapple Express,” Rogen tweeted in April 2022. “We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this. And obviously if we did a tie in, it would have to be to promote those bizarre fucking diarrhea inducing taco things they sell. https://t.co/klzytABPUY ”

And full disclosure: In the past, Jack-in-the-Box has partnered with yours truly, MERRY JANE. As far back as 2017, Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg’s weed website collaborated on MERRY Munchie Meals , a late-night value meal aimed at up-all-night cannabis enthusiasts.

So, if you’re going to follow up on Jack in the Box’s 420 promotion this year, maybe consider throwing some money in Seth Rogen’s direction, too. After all, he has his own legal weed company now.