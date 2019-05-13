NEWS
Illegal, Lego-Shaped Weed Edibles Keep Popping Up in North America
AD
Apparently THC now comes in Lego form. The bad news? None of it is legal.
Published on May 13, 2019

Last week, Halifax Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced on Twitter that they seized $60,000 worth of cannabis products from Timberleaf Alternative Medical Society, an allegedly unlicensed medical marijuana dispensary. The bust netted several gummy edibles fashioned into Lego-styled building blocks, which authorities believe could appeal to young kids.

In a news release, Halifax RCMP claimed each gummy contained a whopping 500 milligrams of THC, which “could be a fatal dose for a child.” Although the Lego edibles contained nearly 100 times the low-end “recreational” dose of 5 milligrams, there have been no documented instances of children dying from THC overdoses.

The following day, RCMP retracted its initial statement in a second news release. "We have taken measures to address the liberties that were taken in the release," it said.

While weed-infused Lego gummies probably won’t kill anyone, law enforcement in the US keeps stumbling on the faux toy blocks, too. Last Friday, the Lexington Herald Reader reported that a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky found over a pound of THC-laced Lego gummies during a routine traffic stop.

Last November, Florida cops charged a 12-year-old boy with providing Lego-shaped weed edibles to his seventh-grade classmates.

Although edible Legos may be creating headaches for law enforcement, at least the gummies won’t stab anyone’s feet when accidentally stepped on.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
EDIBLES
CRIME
BLACK MARKET
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE