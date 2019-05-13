Illegal, Lego-Shaped Weed Edibles Keep Popping Up in North America

Last week, Halifax Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced on Twitter that they seized $60,000 worth of cannabis products from Timberleaf Alternative Medical Society, an allegedly unlicensed medical marijuana dispensary. The bust netted several gummy edibles fashioned into Lego-styled building blocks, which authorities believe could appeal to young kids.

In a news release, Halifax RCMP claimed each gummy contained a whopping 500 milligrams of THC, which “could be a fatal dose for a child.” Although the Lego edibles contained nearly 100 times the low-end “recreational” dose of 5 milligrams, there have been no documented instances of children dying from THC overdoses.

The following day, RCMP retracted its initial statement in a second news release. "We have taken measures to address the liberties that were taken in the release," it said.

While weed-infused Lego gummies probably won’t kill anyone, law enforcement in the US keeps stumbling on the faux toy blocks, too. Last Friday, the Lexington Herald Reader reported that a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky found over a pound of THC-laced Lego gummies during a routine traffic stop.

Last November, Florida cops charged a 12-year-old boy with providing Lego-shaped weed edibles to his seventh-grade classmates.

Although edible Legos may be creating headaches for law enforcement, at least the gummies won’t stab anyone’s feet when accidentally stepped on.