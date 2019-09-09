Hurricane Dorian Delivered Over a Dozen Cocaine Bricks to Florida's Shores

As state agencies and insurance companies tally the damages caused by Hurricane Dorian, Florida’s cops are hauling in an unexpected score: Bricks of cocaine randomly washing up on the Sunshine State’s shores, all thanks to the hurricane.
The first call to police came at 8AM last Wednesday from a beach near Melbourne. A passerby noticed a suspicious package chilling on the sand. The cops later confirmed it was a kilogram of pure cocaine.
Likewise in Cocoa Beach, police were tipped off to a duffel bag that washed ashore. The bag was filled with 15 kilogram-bricks of cocaine. According to NBC News, a kilo of cocaine can fetch $20,000 to $30,000 in the Orlando area.
Bricks of cocaine washing up on shores seems to be a trend as of late. In May, nearly 40 kilos of cocaine ended up on Alabama’s beachfront properties.
The storm, which has already caused at least $7 billion in damages, was downgraded from a Category 5 to a mere Category 1 during its rampage across the Bahamas and up the US East Coast last week. At least 20 people have been reported dead due to the storm.
