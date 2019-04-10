High Supply: Canada’s Weed Prices Are Going Up After Legalization

A new report found that the average price of weed in Canada has gone up since the country legalized last year.
According to a report by Statistics Canada, prices jumped 17 percent per gram since Canada federally legalized weed last October. Before legalization, the average gram went for $6.85. Today, a gram goes for $8.04.
However, prices varied according to region. The highest prices were found in the Northwest Territories, where a gram of weed sells for $14.45. Meanwhile, the lowest prices were in Quebec, at $6.75 a gram.
The findings drew on customer self-reports for pricing, which could be unreliable based on that fact alone, reported Bloomberg.
Canada’s legal cannabis is grown and sold wholesale by government-run facilities. These grow-ops have struggled to keep up with demand, leading to weed shortages across the country.
In the US, prices wildly differ depending on the state. Prices have appeared to stabilize in the first US states to legalize, Colorado and Washington. Meanwhile, in California, higher prices have led to a thriving black market, where non-licensed weed sells at half the price as the licensed stuff.
In Oregon, where a weed surplus has left cultivators with tons of product and no one to sell to, prices have fallen to less than $1 a gram in some places.
