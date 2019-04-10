High Supply: Canada’s Weed Prices Are Going Up After Legalization

A new report found that the average price of weed in Canada has gone up since the country legalized last year.

According to a report by Statistics Canada, prices jumped 17 percent per gram since Canada federally legalized weed last October. Before legalization, the average gram went for $6.85. Today, a gram goes for $8.04.

However, prices varied according to region. The highest prices were found in the Northwest Territories, where a gram of weed sells for $14.45. Meanwhile, the lowest prices were in Quebec, at $6.75 a gram.

The findings drew on customer self-reports for pricing, which could be unreliable based on that fact alone, reported Bloomberg .

Canada’s legal cannabis is grown and sold wholesale by government-run facilities. These grow-ops have struggled to keep up with demand, leading to weed shortages across the country .

In the US, prices wildly differ depending on the state. Prices have appeared to stabilize in the first US states to legalize, Colorado and Washington . Meanwhile, in California , higher prices have led to a thriving black market, where non-licensed weed sells at half the price as the licensed stuff.

In Oregon , where a weed surplus has left cultivators with tons of product and no one to sell to, prices have fallen to less than $1 a gram in some places.