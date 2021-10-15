HECZ and The Parent Company Are Going Big in LA This Weekend for Launch of Pine Park Cannabis Brand

Image courtesy of The Parent Company

What happens when one of the gaming world’s greatest champs and entrepreneurs pairs with one of the widest-reaching cannabis outfits in the US? Cannabis magic, duh! And for most of California, the result of this alchemical union is within reach — and perhaps your budget, too.

Call of Duty devotee, bestselling author, and CEO of OpTic Gaming Hector Rodriguez, better known as HECZ, and The Parent Company (TPC) are collaborating to give you Pine Park, a cannabis and hemp label grounded in juicy nostalgia designed to make getting high as fun as it was the very first time. This weekend, you can enjoy exclusive access to Pine Park’s first flavor drop, hitting Caliva’s California outlets now.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with The Parent Company to introduce Pine Park to California,” HECZ told MERRY JANE. “It has been a lifelong dream to contribute to this industry by building a vibrant and welcoming cannabis community. The Parent Company is an integral part of me achieving this goal as their platform allows me to reach my fans through retail and delivery, on launch day and beyond.”

Pine Park is named for one of HECZ’s historical smoke spots, a place where he and his friends frequented to escape from daily life in Chicago and enjoy some herb and good company. His time spent in Pine Park shaped his outlook on entrepreneurship, leading him to enter the cannabis space with a clear vision of longevity. Being a pioneer in Esports informs his devotion to stewarding a weed business, as cannabis was a huge part of his unique journey in gaming.

HECZ will be in the Varda Dispensary in Pasadena this Saturday and in the Caliva/Coastal Dispensary in West LA this Sunday — from 8 am to 8 pm both days! — to meet fans, talk weed, and introduce you to this hybrid-heavy line of hard-hitting strains. it should be noted that this weekend is actually a double celebration because it marks TPC's official stewardship of Coastal dispensaries. Combine that with the launch of tasty Pine Park buds? Sounds like a reason to party — which is why there will be a taco truck serving LA's most beloved dish from 10 am to 2 pm each day. Hell. Yes.

Already one of the biggest operations in the game, The Parent Company recently acquired eight dispensaries and has a huge delivery footprint. They are positioned to serve cannabis to over 80 percent of California’s citizens with retail or delivery.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coastal Dispensaries and Delivery to The Parent Company family and couldn't be more excited to kick off our combination with an amazing exclusive launch with none other than HECZ himself showing up to our stores,” said Dennis O’Malley, COO of The Parent Company, to MERRY JANE.

Priced right at the mid $30 to $40 range per eighth and packaged in cool graphic-heavy sacks, Pine Park comes off every bit as fire as this collaboration. Super strains like Peanut Butter Breath, Chem Driver, and other 30 percent THC offerings are worth it, providing potency and aesthetics to the discerning weed fans out there.

Stop by any of Caliva and Coastal’s many shops for Pine Park eighths and other greatest hits, including Dogwalker joints, Jay-Z’s luxe Monogram line, and delights like Nickels gummies and Fun Uncle vapes. Loyalty points are just an email away via Caliva’s app or website, and they take digital payments or cash for all goodies.

Not a fan of IRL shopping right now? Order up some curbside cannabis via either pickup or delivery for a more hands-off option, now available in the Sacramento, San Francisco Bay, San Diego, or Los Angeles metro areas.

*This was made in partnership with Pine Park and The Parent Company