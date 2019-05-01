NEWS
Harvard and MIT Receive $9 Million Donation to Expand Cannabis Research
AD
Scientists at Harvard and MIT will be splitting the philanthropic gift, which is the largest private donation to fund marijuana research to date.
Published on May 1, 2019

Cannabis-focused researchers at Boston’s two most revered institutions of higher learning will have a little more spending money this fall. 

According to Massachusetts public radio station WBUR, scientists at Harvard and MIT will be going 50-50 on a philanthropic gift of $9 million to be used towards the study of cannabis. The donation — now considered the largest private donation to fund marijuana research — comes from New York-based cannabis investor Bob Broderick, a graduate of both universities who says that he has already raked in “tens of millions” of dollars in both the domestic and Canadian cannabis markets.

Since cannabis is still classified as a Schedule I narcotic at the federal level, universities — including those in states like Massachusetts, where cannabis is legal — have traditionally shied away from hands-on research into the biology of the plant and its effects on the human body.

"I saw an opportunity to take a kind of a leadership position in getting these two great cultural institutions involved in the discussion of cannabis in the country," Broderick told WBUR. "People take risks when they say, 'I'm going to start doing cannabis work.' For a young researcher at MIT or Harvard to say, 'I'm going to pivot my career and study the effects of cannabis,' I don't think that's something that would have happened five years ago."

With $4.5 million slated for each institution, researchers at Harvard and MIT will use the new funding to delve deeper into the hundreds of minor cannabinoids outside of THC and CBD, investigate potential connections between cannabis and schizophrenia, and more. 

For Broderick, the personal grant is a step towards a greater good, and hopefully, an inspiration for other wealthy cannabis aficionados to also fund research towards the sweet leaf.

“My thought is that this is the largest gift to support cannabis research,” Broderick told WBUR. “But it's not going to be the largest for long.”

Follow Zach Harris on Twitter

NEWS
RESEARCH
MASSACHUSETTS
UNIVERSITY
MORE...
IN THIS STORY
CBD
Click to shop at our CBD store
Zach Harris
FOLLOW
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE