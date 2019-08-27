Harry Styles Said He Tripped So Hard on Shrooms He Bit Off Part of His Tongue

Harry Styles revealed during an interview that he and his fellow band members took psilocybin mushrooms to inspire creativity, and he once tripped so hard that he accidentally bit off the tip of his tongue.

The interview, published this week in Rolling Stone , veered away at one point from Styles’ new solo career back to his boy band days with One Direction. While he and the interviewer traveled to Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri La Studios, where Styles recorded music previously with One Direction and now as a solo artist, he took a trip down mushroom memory lane.

“Did a lot of mushrooms in here,” Styles said. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine.”

Near one corner of the studio, beside the fridge where they kept “chocolate edibles” and a blender for making “frozen margaritas at 10 AM,” Styles recalled the biting incident.

“This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms, and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place,” he said. “Mushrooms and Blood. Now there’s an album title.”

Gallery — Celebrities You Didn't Know Smoke Pot:

Harry Styles has come a long way since 2010, where he got his first big break on the musical competition show The X Factor. Although he lost the competition the first time around, the showrunners later brought him back to form One Direction. One Direction went on to perform in four world tours and produced four hit singles that made it into the top five of the Billboard Top 100 Chart.

</p>

In 2016, Styles left One Direction to pursue a solo musical career as well as to try out his acting chops, most notably by co-starring in the award-winning World War II film Dunkirk. Currently, he’s in talks with Disney to star as Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid . And while One Direction remains on hiatus, rumors have circulated that they’ll reunite in the near future .

All that singing, acting, recording, touring, and reuniting must be exhausting, so it makes sense that a young artist like Styles dabbles in psychedelics to get the brain juices flowing now and again. “Man cannot live by coffee alone,” Styles noted later in the interview. “But he will give it a damn good try.”