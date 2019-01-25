NEWS
Hall of Fame Quarterback Joe Montana Goes Green, Secures Big Investment for Pot Brand
AD
The long-retired NFL champ just closed a big investment in Caliva, a California-based cannabis cultivator and retailer. Montana says he has high hopes for his latest business venture.
Published on January 25, 2019

Lead image via

Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana is trading astroturf for a new kind of grass. 

According to the Sacramento Bee, the Hall of Fame inductee and former San Francisco 49ers star recently closed a sizeable investment in Caliva, a California-based licensed cannabis cultivator and retailer.

Montana, alongside other high-profile investors like former Yahoo! CEO Carol Bartz, closed a $75 million funding round for the San Jose-based brand, which operates just a few miles from Levi’s Stadium, where Montana’s old team plays. Caliva produces a full line of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and more, and announced on Thursday that it will use the newly-acquired venture funding to expand its product line and retail footprint.

"What we’re trying to do is be the #1 brand in California,” Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley said in a statement announcing the capitol injection. “We believe this is where global brands are made."

It is not entirely clear if Montana is a cannabis user himself, but after Thursday’s announcement, the Super Bowl champ made it clear that he was getting into the ganja game for more than just a paycheck.

“[The cannabis industry] can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction,” Montana told the Sacramento Bee. That said, Caliva did not disclose what portion of the $75 million funding round was supplied by Montana. 

Over the past few years, a number of retired and current NFL players have espoused the benefits of cannabis in helping to reduce pain and treat long-term injuries caused by the gridiron. Players have repeatedly told stories about team doctors handing out opioids like advil, and frequently describe finding relief from both their injuries — and the pills themselves — through cannabis. 

Follow Zach Harris on Twitter

NEWS
420
SPORTS
CALIFORNIA
MORE...
Zach Harris
FOLLOW
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE