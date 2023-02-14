Gordon Ramsay Shares Snoop Dogg’s Technique for Rolling ‘Fragrant Mint’

The world’s most famous angry chef has gotten extremely chill in a new video — all thanks to yours truly, Snoop Dogg.

Last week, Ramsay detailed a quick kitchen trick to rolling up “fragrant” mint leaves which he says Snoop taught to him.

In the Master Class video, Ramsay explains the simple technique. Basically, you take the largest mint leaf and wrap it around smaller, chopped up mint leaves. Voila: Super aromatic mint to infuse any dish with the sweet herb.

Of course, this handy approach to rolling and infusions can easily translate to weed. The legendary Thai stick is made in a similar manner, by basically rolling ground up bud into a wrap made of cannabis leaves.

That Ramsay is getting plant-based advice from Snoop should come as no surprise. While Martha Stewart may be Snoop’s most well known kitchen pairing, the Doggfather and Ramsay have also forged a culinary partnership. The two met in 2017, when the rapper-turned-international-brand made a guest appearance on Ramsay’s show, The F Word.

According to recent reports, Snoop and Ramsay will soon open a restaurant together . However, the juicy details on that celebrity food joint have yet to be, ahem, rolled out.

Snoop’s restaurant with Ramsay won’t be the D-O-G-G’s first foray into the world of food, either. In the past few months, Uncle Snoop launched a weed-infused line of onion rings, as well as a non-infused brand of breakfast cereal, Snoop Loopz.

