Golf Legend John Daly Is Launching the Industry's First Golf-Themed Weed Line

Golf legend John Daly is launching what may be one of the country's first golf-themed high-THC cannabis lines .

The PGA star is launching his new line in partnership with Osage Creek Cultivation, a licensed medical cannabis company located in Daly's home state of Arkansas. The company is kicking off the new collaboration with 10mg cannabis edibles available in 4 different flavors. Each flavor bears its own golf-related name and packaging, of course: Birdie Berry Blast, J.D. Arnold Palmer, Fairway Fruits, and Chip Shot Cherry.

The edibles will go on sale at the Osage Creek Dispensary in Eureka Springs this week, and will eventually be sold at other dispensaries around the state. In time, the line will expand to include Swing Coach vape carts, edibles with higher THC content, and even flower. Daniel Fortas, chief business officer at Osage Creek Cultivation, told the Arkansas Times that his company is still researching cannabis genetics to select the ideal strains for the new flower options.

Daly, perhaps best known for winning the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 British Open, is one of the first pro golfers to actively get involved in the cannabis industry. The golfer already has a line of hemp-based cannabis products that are available throughout the country, but this is his first inroad into his home state's medical marijuana industry. Daly was also a vocal supporter of an unsuccessful ballot measure that would have legalized adult-use cannabis in Arkansas.

Athlete-sponsored cannabis lines are a dime a dozen these days, but most of these brands are connected to contact sports. NBA legends like Al Harrington , Allen Iverson , and Isiah Thomas have all gotten deeply involved in the legal cannabis industry, as have NFL players like Ricky Williams and Ryan Shazier .

Boxers and wrestlers like Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have launched highly successful weed lines as well, and Hulk Hogan is about to get in on the game too. And these celebrity endorsements are paying off. TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, and Ricky Williams' Highsman were some of the top-selling brands in California's adult-use market this year.

In contrast, relatively few golfers have gone all-in on legal weed. Golfers like Bubba Watson and Scott McCarron have signed endorsement deals with CBD companies, but Daly is one of the only pros to lend his name to a federally-prohibited cannabis product. Retired NFL star Jim McMahon did host a weed-friendly golf tournament earlier this year to promote his weed brand, though.