Global Cannabis Sales Expected to Hit $15 Billion Before 2019 Is Over

The global green rush is picking up steam, and apparently there’s no end in sight to the legal weed industry’s astronomical sales stats.

According to a new report from cannabis industry analytics firms Arcview and BDS Analytics, and first reported by CNN , the global marijuana market is slated to bring in as much as $15 billion before this year is out, and is set to climb to even greater heights in years to come.

Bolstered by nationwide cannabis legalization in Canada, expanding state-specific legalization across the US, and a global hemp-derived CBD market that has exploded over the past year or so, Arcview and BDS researchers are predicting a huge windfall for all sectors of the pot biz in the second half of 2019 and beyond. And with the FDA already rubber stamping one CBD-based epilepsy medicine, and the government agency currently working to construct national regulations for over-the-counter CBD products, 2019 has been a perfect storm of market-friendly cannabis advancements.

On a whole, the Arcview report predicts that global cannabis sales will reach $14.9 billion by the end of the year, a final statistic that would put total 2019 sales more than 38% higher than 2018.

"These decisions being made at the federal level put pharmacies and general retailers in the business of selling CBD-based products in all 50 states, which substantially boosted the [projections]," Arcview chief executive officer Troy Dayton said in a statement to CNN .

2019 is the first year that Arcview has included a “Total Cannabinoid Market” section to the group’s annual “State of Legal Cannabis Markets” report, incorporating everything from dispensary and pharmacy sales of regulated pot products, to CBD sales made online.

</p>

If current trends continue, Arcview researchers estimate that the global cannabis market will eclipse $44 billion dollars by 2024, with CBD products alone predicted to make up almost half of those purchases at $20 billion — a number that bipasses previous CBD market predictions by nearly $5 billion.

Only time will tell if these predictions actually come to fruition, but with American legalization expanding continuously, and Canada getting ready for a major supply increase, we’re expecting nothing short of a legal weed sales surge.