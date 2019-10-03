Georgia Cop Returns Baggie of Weed Found During Traffic Stop

A Gwinnett County police officer returned a baggie of weed to its owner during a routine traffic stop in Georgia, which is still pretty much a prohibition state. A video that captured the moment has gone viral on social media.

“The marijuana in this bag is non-prosecutable,” the officer says in the video. “Okay? So we cannot seize it, and you’re more than welcome to have it back.”

Judging by the contents of the baggie, it looks like it probably held just a couple of grams of weed.

Georgia only allows certain forms of cannabis for medical purposes, namely CBD-rich oils that contain insignificant amounts of THC, the compound in marijuana that causes intoxication.

But Georgia also legalized hemp this May, and because hemp and marijuana look identical, and Georgia’s beat cops don’t have access to THC-testing equipment, they’re basically letting people slide if caught with small amounts of weed, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Does this mean anyone in Georgia should just start blazing out in the open willy-nilly? No, it doesn’t. Under current state law , anyone caught with less than an ounce of weed can face up to a year in prison and $1,000 in fines.

But this latest video shows that even the Peach State’s hardline police forces aren’t getting hung up on outdated, racist anti-drug policies. They’ve got bigger fish to fry , after all.

